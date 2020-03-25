The Faction Collective has had a year of amazing content. From Finland to Norway to Canada, some of the best skiers in the world have scoured the globe finding and creating some of the most interesting features to come out of skiing. Their latest edit is a bonus cut from their time spent in Folgefonna, Norway.

The crew drops in. Photo credit: Chris Baldry

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Faction, “With its custom-built jump and incredible backdrop, Fonna provided the perfect location for the crew to put on a show of progression, style and originality, going deep into those long Norwegian sunsets.”

Simply put, the crew is stacked. Two-time X Games Gold Medalist Alex Hall is featured alongside rookie freeskier Mac Forehand, French freeski phenom Ben Burrati, the Finnish style master Antti Ollila, and Norwegian big air specialist Eirik Sæterøy. Amongst the picturesque backdrop of the glacial Norwegian fjords, the crew stomps jaw dropping airs on the massive custom booter.

Watch: The Collective Fonna Bonus Footage

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website