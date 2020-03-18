Does the closing of resorts across the US and Europe have you down? Are you sitting in your house dreaming of better days when a simple scan of your pass unlocked miles of terrain for your enjoyment? If so, The Faction Collective has the cure for you in the form its latest POV edit that transports you to B.C. and Hakuba, Japan where the pillows are plentiful and the powder is endless.

3,2,1 Dropping! Photo credit: The Faction Collective

In the lands known for big lines and even bigger snowfalls, the edit follows rippers Duncan Adams, Tim McChesney, alongside Freeride World Tour athletes Shingo Sasaki, and Sam Anthamatten as they float through the mountains for five minutes of backcountry boosting. The POV access and raw footage combined with the collective stoke of the crew makes us feel as if we were shredding the spines and deep powder alongside them—something we all need right about now.

Watch it now: The Faction Collective POV #4 - Pillows and Spines in BC and Hakuba

