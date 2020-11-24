The Faction Collective's 'Zermatt to Verbier'

The Faction Collective's 'Zermatt to Verbier'

Four skiers explore the highest traverse in the Swiss Alps.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo Courtesy of Faction

In 1942, the first Patrouille des Glaciers race took place in the Swiss Alps. Intended to test soldiers' ability to travel through high alpine terrain from Zermatt to Verbier, civilian alpinists of the region were inspired. In 1984, the race opened to the public and allowed female competitors two years later. Today, the popular route’s valleys, glaciers, and snowy peaks are admired by skiers and mountaineers. 

Zermatt to Verbier: Sam Anthamatten, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Yann Rausis, and Anna Smoothy skiing

High on a glacier between Zermatt and Verbier

“Zermatt to Verbier”, featuring Sam Anthamatten, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Yann Rausis, and Anna Smoothy, displays how skiers utilized the Patrouille route to discover inspiring lines off surrounding peaks. Although skiers of the past were focused on racing from point A to point B, this group was more focused on what lines they could find off the beaten path. 

Zermatt to Verbier, skiers hiking through Switzerland to the mountains; Sam Anthamatten, Elisabeth Gerritzen, Yann Rausis, and Anna Smoothy

Skiers make their way to the mountains. 

As you can imagine, the race looked very different in the 1940s than it does now. Throughout the film, it is noticeable that gear in the early days of mountaineering was not ideal. The pictures and short clips of equipment will make any skier appreciate the highly engineered and lightweight gear we enjoy on long ski tours today. The race is still organized by the Swiss Army, and civilian and military teams compete every two years. Hopefully, the Patrouille des Glaciers tradition will continue in 2022. 

Ironically, the second military race in 1943 started from a different location due to an epidemic causing Zermatt to be under quarantine. 77 years later, the 2020 race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Faction athletes took advantage of this time and went out to explore the mountains while they could not travel. They were inspired by the new locations they were able to ski off the Patrouille des Glaciers route and were motivated to venture out of resorts more often. 

Watch: 'Zermatt to Verbier'

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

More Great Ski Movies to Watch

Blank Collective's "Follow the Forecast"

Nikolai Schirmer's "The Corona Diaries"

A Winter Affair's "EAST WEST"

Related

Blank Collective Films Follow the Forecast poster
Videos

Full Film: Blank Collective's "Follow The Forecast"

How Blank Collective skiers let the weather predictions decide their direction.

1920_FILMTC Lead LS @Mark Clinton
Videos

FULL FILM: Faction's 'The Collective'

With a stacked athlete team of some of the best freestyle skiers on the planet, the ski company’s 2019-2020 feature-length movie is must-see.

POV Skis on a spine in Switzerland.
Videos

The Faction Collective Presents: POV - Swiss Alps

The closest you will get to skiing the Swiss Alps from your sofa.

Antti Ollila Athlete Edit Thumbnail
Videos

The Faction Collective Presents: Antti Ollila Athlete Edit

From the streets of Finland to the fjords of Norway, Antti Ollila drops one of the most creative edits of the season.

Amie Engerbretson and Todd Ligare
Videos

Full Film: 'Snow Pony'

Amie Engerbretson fulfills her rodeo queen dream with help from Todd Ligare, McKenna Peterson, Lexi Dupont and Mark Howard.

Dollar Short Promo
Videos

Full Film: "Dollar Short" starring Jake Hopfinger and Parkin Costain

Two Sweet Protection athletes experience the luxuries of skiing with a little extra money in their pockets in a new ski film.

Smoothy aces another turn.
Videos

Full Film: A Winter Affair's 'EAST WEST'

Three female skiers follow in the footsteps of a pioneer on a massive ski mission in New Zealand.

Rausis shredding at Verbier
Videos

WATCH: "A Quiet Day Out" in Verbier with Yann Rausis

The Freeride World Tour athlete takes on a completely empty Verbier ski resort.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now