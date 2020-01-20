It’s no secret that we love a good skiing short film. The perfectly executed lines to carefully planned music have a way of enchanting us and stirring the sleeping beast of our inner ski bum.
However, there is something about raw footage that gets us so fired up to get out and shred. The latest short video from The Faction Collective is 5 minutes of pure unadulterated skiing. The raw POV shots transport you behind the eyes of some of the top skiers in the world and it is about as close as you can get to skiing the Swiss Alps from your sofa.
Watch the full film: Faction Presents: 'The Collective'
This never-before-seen footage features former Freeskiing World Tour athlete and certified mountain guide Sam Anthamatten alongside Andrew Pollard, the 2019 FWT Rookie of the Year. The duo shreds down jagged peaks and sharp spines in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, one of the largest nature conservation areas in Switzerland.
Between the glorious powder, huge carved turns, and sketchy traverses, the video highlights the raw fun and joy of skiing.
The Faction Collective Presents: POV - Swiss Alps
