It’s no secret that we love a good skiing short film. The perfectly executed lines to carefully planned music have a way of enchanting us and stirring the sleeping beast of our inner ski bum.

Anthamatten rips down the powdery slopes ahead of Pollard Courtesy of the Faction Collective

However, there is something about raw footage that gets us so fired up to get out and shred. The latest short video from The Faction Collective is 5 minutes of pure unadulterated skiing. The raw POV shots transport you behind the eyes of some of the top skiers in the world and it is about as close as you can get to skiing the Swiss Alps from your sofa.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Andrew Pollard and Sam Anthamatten Courtesy of the Faction Collective

This never-before-seen footage features former Freeskiing World Tour athlete and certified mountain guide Sam Anthamatten alongside Andrew Pollard, the 2019 FWT Rookie of the Year. The duo shreds down jagged peaks and sharp spines in the Lauterbrunnen Valley, one of the largest nature conservation areas in Switzerland.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Between the glorious powder, huge carved turns, and sketchy traverses, the video highlights the raw fun and joy of skiing.

According to Pollard, "That was definitely, hands down the steepest sh*t I've ever skied."

The Faction Collective Presents: POV - Swiss Alps