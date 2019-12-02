The latest movie from Switzerland-based ski brand Faction is a heavy hitter. Co-produced by Red Bull Media House, the cinematography, editing, and music in "The Collective" are so good you might forget that you’re watching a ski movie.

But it’s the skiing that sets this movie apart. Whether it’s scenic one-hit wonders in Norway, huge Swiss mountain faces skied at mach speeds, improbable rail tricks in Helsinki, or just good-old-fashioned Canadian pow skiing, the athletes that throw down these feats in the film are collectively a step above most others.

Perhaps, most surprisingly, there are no appearances in 'The Collective' from a number of Faction’s heaviest hitters, including Johnny Collinson, Elisabeth Gerritzen, and Candide Thovex. Despite that, we challenge you to be disappointed by the skiing in this film.

Ski movie buffs will recognize a number of influences in terms of location, music, and general style from Field Productions’ and Level 1’s classics, plus a strong cinematic step forward from Faction’s last feature-length film, “This Is Home.” This year's film also highlights retro VHS shots, demonstrating an influence from modern skateboarding movies.

The movie is a little over 45 minutes long, so get your friends together, crack open a couple cold ones, and enjoy this feast for the eyes and ears.

Faction’s "The Collective"

The Collective Credits: