Faction x Good Company: Tim McChesney

Faction x Good Company: Tim McChesney

Tim McChesney boosts in the backcountry in the latest edit from Faction and Good Company.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo credit: Guy Fattal

Long-time Faction athlete Tim McChesney used to compete in the slopestyle comp circuit before transitioning to film. These days, McChesney can be found anywhere there is snow. He has been featured in Level 1 and Good Company crew films, and whether it's urban, park, or backcountry, there isn’t much McCheney can't do.

Tim McChesney

Tim McChesney.

His new athlete-video features backcountry booters and deep pillow lines, and McChesney shows off his effortless style and clean tricks throughout. Stay closely tuned-in for POV shots that transport viewers into the powder-filled lines most skiers are craving right now.

Watch Faction x Good Company - Tim McChesney:

Check out the full film: The Collective

Related

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now