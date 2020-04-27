Long-time Faction athlete Tim McChesney used to compete in the slopestyle comp circuit before transitioning to film. These days, McChesney can be found anywhere there is snow. He has been featured in Level 1 and Good Company crew films, and whether it's urban, park, or backcountry, there isn’t much McCheney can't do.

Tim McChesney. Photo credit: Guy Fattal

His new athlete-video features backcountry booters and deep pillow lines, and McChesney shows off his effortless style and clean tricks throughout. Stay closely tuned-in for POV shots that transport viewers into the powder-filled lines most skiers are craving right now.

Watch Faction x Good Company - Tim McChesney: