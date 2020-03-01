Among the vast mountain ridges and jagged peaks of Chamonix a crew sets out to connect with the mountain and find Félicité.

Félicité: intense happiness, inner contentment, joy, or bliss.

Pro freeskiers Pierre Hourticq, Jérémie Heitz and snowboarder Victor De Le Rue are searching for félicité through the jagged mountains, steep lines, and avalanche-riddled terrain of beautiful Chamonix. Hiking alongside colossal glaciers and climbing vast, jagged rock faces, the crew find themselves on some of the most challenging lines in the world and taking ski mountaineering to a new level.

When you strip away the chair lifts and resort amenities, all that is left is the skier and the mountain. This video highlights that special connection from the mountain's point of view, emphasizing the power they hold along with some insane skiing and mountaineering feats.

In first-person narration, “The mountain puts into words the complex relationship that unites it with humans. Fighting against its own vices, listening and respecting: the state of grace is under conditions, she warns. As a divinity, the mountain reveals here its attractive ambivalence. That of a goddess, whom only human faults have to fear, and the best of men to cherish.”

