In the second HEAD KORE brand episode, skiers explore Callaghan Valley, a non-motorized old-growth forest that forces explorers to earn their turns. There are few complaints as skiers reach a secluded yet charming lodge surrounded by unmatched terrain, pillow lines, and soft powder. Any skier would describe the destination as a “Hidden Gem.”

The new film features Freeride World Tour Athletes Jess Hotter and Blake Marshall, plus Whistler locals Ian Morrison and Riley Leboe. “Hidden Gem” reveals what these athletes discovered in Callaghan Valley. From natural alpine features, ridgelines, and chutes, the valley had something for each of them.

Not far from the well-known resort of Whistler Blackcomb, the Callaghan Country Journeyman Lodge sits in the heart of the valley, surrounded by wilderness and endless opportunities for skiers. The isolated ski destination gives off true alpine vibes as skiers start their daily approaches before the sun rises and end the day sharing stories about their adventures. The original lodge was built in 1980 to express the value of venturing beyond lift-accessed terrain. Throughout "Hidden Gem", HEAD athletes embrace these values and find their lines in the backcountry.

Watch: HEAD Freeskiing's "Hidden Gem"

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.