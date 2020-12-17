HEAD Freeskiing: 'Vermont 100'

Aaron Blunck and Ian Morrison bring the fun to some of Vermont's most recognizable ski areas.
Photo courtesy of Head

Compared to the rest of the U.S., Vermont might not have the biggest mountains or deepest snowpack, but the skiers there certainly have more passion for the sport than almost anywhere else. And that passion is in full display in "Vermont 100," the third episode of Head Freeskiing's new movie series. 

The episode follows professional skiers Aaron Blunck and Ian Morrison, who are based out of Colorado and British Columbia, respectively, as they traveled on "The Skier's Highway" of the Green State to check out a number of iconic ski areas and meet a number of characters. They discover a few family ties to the region along the way.

Watch: 'Vermont 100'

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

