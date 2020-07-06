The two skiing legends Ted Ligety and Jonny Moseley got together virtually for Peter Glenn Ski and Sports to discuss the International Skiing Federation (FIS), their trailblazing careers, some techniques they have in common, as well as ski tips for each other and the audience. The hour-long video is well worth the watch, but if you only have time for a few key moments they are described in important time stamps below.

Jonny Moseley Interviews Ted Ligety

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Career Highlights

This interview is an incredible conversation between two ski legends packed with valuable details from their careers as professional skiers. Beginning at minute 8:30, Jonny explains the inspiration and development of his signature move, the "Dinner Roll." Moseley goes to explain how and why he had to go head to head with FIS to persuade them to allow inverted tricks in mogul skiing.

If ski measurements and regulations are your thing, the controversies surrounding FIS regulations in alpine racing is explained by Ted beginning at 16:30. Ligety discusses the issue of ski radius in the GS discipline and discusses the lack of communication between the FIS organization and athletes at minute 19:00.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Technique and Tips

If you struggle with gear at all and want your issues to be validated by Olympians, check out minute 27:00 and throw it in the face of anyone telling you that it is "the fault of the athlete and not the gear."

If you are looking for some ski tips from the greats the discussion of ski technique starts at minute 31:00 as the men break down the NYT article about Ligety’s famous turns.

At 43:30 Ligety lets viewers in on a skier’s biggest secret to the perfect turn. Another important tip from Ligety is found at minute 47:00 reassuring you that everyone has different techniques, and what works for Marcel Hirscher might not work for you or even Ted Ligety.

If exercise is on the brain, then minute 54:00 will bring you to some pro tips and tricks from both men on their workout routines as well as some suggestions for cross-training during the summer.

Rounding out the video is a discussion of SHRED., Ted’s company, as well as invaluable advice about safety and back protectors at minute 1:03.00.

Ted Ligety

Ted Ligety racing at the Birds of Prey Downhill event at Beaver Creek. Photo courtesy of U.S. Ski and Snowboard

Ted Ligety is most known for his legendary career on the FIS circuit garnering him a spot in five winter Olympics. Ligety, a Utah native, has been a super talent from the beginning and earned a spot on the US development team in 2004. In 2005, Ligety secured a spot on the U.S. Ski Team and shortly after won gold in the 2006 Olympics in the combined event. Ligety was the first American male alpine racer to win Olympic gold in Giant Slalom during the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.

Ligety cemented his name in alpine history in 2015 by winning three golds at the World Championship in Schladming, Austria. Ligety was also the first skier to win three consecutive World Championship titles in Giant Slalom demonstrating his dominance in the discipline.

Throughout his ski career, Ted created and cultivated his own brand of ski apparel named SHRED., selling goggles, sunglasses, helmets, gloves, and protection for skiers. As a savvy businessman and five-time world champion in alpine racing, it’s hard not to be impressed. Ted now resides in Utah with his wife and son and is still racing on the FIS World Cup tour.

More Ted: Searching for the Perfect Turn

Jonny Moseley

Jonny while filming with Warren Miller Entertainment in Iceland. Photo credit: Colin Witherill

A household name in the ski industry, Skiing Magazine named Jonny Moseley one of the top ten most influential skiers. Moseley is known for his innovation in mogul skiing, his influence on freeskiing, and his career in TV hosting.

Born in Puerto Rico, Moseley began his ski career at the age of five on a trip to Squaw Valley. In 1982, he joined the Squaw Valley Freestyle team and eventually grabbed a Junior National title at 15. Moseley’s hard work on and off the hill landed him on US Ski Team in 1993, and in 1995, Moseley won his first World Cup event. In 1998, he won gold at the Winter Games in Nagana Japan.

Moseley is perhaps most well known in skiing for his signature trick, the "dinner roll," that forced him to challenge FIS to compete with the trick in the 2002 Olympics. Throughout his skiing career, Moseley won 15 World Cup events and four overall titles.

Off the slopes, Moseley has made a name for himself on television, starting with hosting SNL in 2002. He then went on to host "American Ninja Warrior" and the "Jones and Moseley Show." He also is the Olympic and World Cup Freestyle skiing analyst for NBC as well as the narrator for many recent Warren Miller Entertainment films. In 2006, Moseley's influence in the ski industry was secured by being inducted into the Skiing Hall of Fame. Jonny now lives in northern California with his wife and notably is an ambassador for Peter Glenn Ski and Sports.