The 2018-'19 winter was one of the best California has seen. Deep snowfalls buried the mountain ranges surrounding Lake Tahoe, filling in lines that haven't been filled in a decade. Salomon freeskier Josh Daiek and snowboarder Will Brommelsiek took advantage of the rare conditions during a multi-day adventure in the short film, "Scratching the Surface."

Daiek drops into a narrow chute. Photo Credit: Hazen Woolson

While he won the overall Freeskiing World Tour in 2008, Daiek is better known for going full throttle and sending absolutely massive backflips. Just last year, Daiek famously stomped what is believed to be the biggest road gap in History.

"Scratching the Surface" follows Daiek and Brommelsiek as they venture further into their backyard and explore new lines. Besides showcasing the duo's talent as they send massive, untouched lines at high speeds, this short film gives us a glimpse of the idyllic landscape and thunderous mountains that lie in wait deep in the Sierra Nevadas.

Watch: "Scratching the Surface"

