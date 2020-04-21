Leki Presents: 'Ungrounded'

As much as we love them, ski edits and web series featuring dudes are a dime a dozen. Web series that portrays the challenges that female athletes face in the male-dominated world of sport? Not so much. Enter Leki's new series, "Ungrounded."

Featuring ski mountaineer Caroline Gleich, ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin, ultra-runner Meredith Edwards, and outdoor explorer Sunny Stroeer, Leki's new web series focuses on four women who are blazing trails and setting the standard for what can be achieved in the outdoors.

“At Leki, we’re fortunate to have the opportunity to work with powerful women who are pushing their sport every day,” said Patrick Meehan, marketing manager for Leki USA.

“These women all work tirelessly and often under the radar to push their own limits and are paving the way for a new generation of mountain athletes. It’s our pleasure to help shine a spotlight on their accomplishments."

The web series will highlight each of the athletes in four separate episodes, focusing on each woman's journey, her passion, and the obstacles she's had to face and overcome to break ground in her individual sport.

Watch the trailer:

"Ungrounded" Episode Summary and Release Dates

Episode 1: Caroline Gleich

The series kicks off with professional ski mountaineer, Caroline Gleich. Just weeks after tearing her ACL, Gleich successfully summited Mt. Everest as part of her #ClimbForEquality campaign, aimed at raising awareness for gender equality. Known for her daring mountaineering expeditions and strong voice in activism, Gleich’s recent adventure has been starting the Big Mountain Dreams Foundation with a goal to protect big mountain environments while advocating for the people who live there.

This episode features Gleich overcoming her own struggle after tearing her ACL to rise to the top for all women.

Watch "Ungrounded" Episode 1: Caroline Gleich

Episode 2: Mikaela Shiffrin - Premieres May 5

Mikaela Shiffrin wins the FIS World Cup Bansko Downhill and Super-G in 2020. Photo credit: Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool

Known as the most dominant ski racer in the world, Mikaela Shiffrin has shown that there are no limits when it comes to what women can do. In Episode 2 of "Ungrounded," Shiffrin reveals that skiing our best is a standard we have to set and hold for ourselves—win or lose.

Episode 3: Meredith Edwards - Premieres May 19

Meredith Edwards is one tough chick. Hailing from Jackson Hole, Wyo., she has found herself in the mountains and on podiums around the world for ski mountaineering and long-distance running. Episode 3 shows Edwards overcoming injury to win one of the most challenging ultra marathons in the world.

Episode 4: Sunny Stroeer - Premieres June 2

Two weeks after paying off her student loans, Sunny Stoeer left her job as a strategy consultant, moved into her astro van, and began running and climbing full time. Since then, she has gone to break records and climb summits no woman has done before. In Episode 4 of Ungrounded, Stoeer shares how she pushed herself to tackle some of the world’s highest peaks.

Check out Leki's Facebook page to catch the latest episodes of "Ungrounded."