When Lexi DuPont went on a spring break heli-ski trip to Alaska with her family, her life changed forever. The University of Colorado Boulder Freestyle Team athlete was able to put her big mountain skills to the test while gaining attention from filmmakers and photographers who saw her potential. They encouraged her to stick around Haines for another week, and DuPont developed a connection with those AK mountains that would continue to call her back for the next 10 years.

“It’s such a special place, it’s a proving ground for big mountain skiing in a lot of ways," DuPont tells SKImag.com. "I was super humbled by the place, and it challenged me in every aspect of my life. I just made a commitment then and there that I would do whatever it takes to get up year after year.”

Lexi DuPont in Alaska. Photo courtesy of Lexi DuPont

The film follows Lexi’s 10-year journey exploring the mountains around Haines Alaska. Created with STEPT Studios and Stellar Media, “Shaped by Descent” shows the challenges and triumphs of Lexi’s years spent in Haines and follows her progression of skiing and the struggles of being a female in both a male-dominated sport and region.

“One of the big themes of this film is female empowerment,” says DuPont. “It goes to show how beneficial it is when you have women that support you in the mountains.”

With appearances by Michelle Parker and Tatum Monod, this film highlights the advantage of female camaraderie in the mountains while showing women stomp lines that are so massive anyone would be shaking in their boots at the prospect of launching off them.

“I hope that this film inspires men and women to get up there and go for it,” says DuPont.

"Shaped by Descent" is currently viewable on iTunes, and is sure to be something you watch more than once. Watch "Shaped by Descent" on iTunes.

Trailer: 'Shaped By Descent'

