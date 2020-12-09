'Made Back East'

A ski film that celebrates backcountry skiing in the Northeast and the region's lovable saltiness.
Author:
Publish date:
Mark Wallace skiing below Smugglers' Notch

Parlor Custom Skis founder Mark Wallace getting some in Vermont.

Mark Wallace is a true skier. Boston-based but with an international racing background, he spends most of the winter driving all over New England to ski in any condition. He has to, as he founded Parlor Custom Skis, a custom ski company that makes all of its products in the Northeast. After all, those skis won't test themselves.

Wallace teamed up with Vagrants, a Boston-based film production company, to document one of the bigger missions he put together with fellow skiers Tyler Grees, Jeb Wallace-Brodeur, Jen Borofsky, Tucker Beatty, and Alex Goff. The big crew rendezvous in New York’s Adirondack Mountains to take on the Angel Slides.

“We had been dreaming of a trip to the Dak’s for years. They have always felt tantalizingly close but also mythically distant,” says Wallace. “We knew we were on the right track when we picked up the phone and started calling our friends and they all jumped at the chance to make the trip.”

While things don’t go quite as planned in “Made Back East,” the film successfully displays the passion that New England skiers have for skiing, something that Wallace cherishes. 

“One of the best parts of my job is hearing people tell me their ski stories,” he says. “Some are better than others, but people just LOVE skiing. We wanted to make a film that captured that passion and was set here in New England. We could have shot a film with one deep powder run after another, but where is the fun in that?”

More about Parlor: Build Your Own

Alex Goff sending in Vermont

Alex Goff flashing his bases in Vermont.

Narrated by the legendary Jon Egan of Warren Miller film fame, “Made Back East” is sure to put a smile on New England skiers' faces, but also does an excellent job of providing a glimpse into what it’s like to be an East Coast skier for the uninitiated. The film oozes character thanks to the crew that takes on challenges with a infectious enthusiasm.

“New England skiers can focus on how much fun it is to ski, how perfect that one turn feels, or a few turns when it all comes together,” explains Wallace. “They have the ability to forget the long late drives, the rain, the cold... they know there will be a fire and stories to tell at the end of the day. In all seriousness, people that like to whine about bad conditions just don't last here. They hang up their skis and take up tennis or something. The ones that are left have a certain saltiness.” It's a saltiness that makes the place what it is.

Watch: 'Made Back East'

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

More Videos

Salomon TV - 'The Chairlift'

Eric Pollard's 'Drawn from Here'

'The Corona Diaries' from Nikolai Schirmer

Related

Smoothy aces another turn.
Videos

Full Film: A Winter Affair's 'EAST WEST'

Three female skiers follow in the footsteps of a pioneer on a massive ski mission in New Zealand.

Back East_ TOUt
Adventure

Back East

All Stuck up on her Rocky Mountain Vistas and Sierra Snowpack, yet vaguely unfulfilled, a Massachusetts girl ventures back to her roots for a reality check. Face-shredding tree lines, short runs, bitter cold, and unvanquishable Eastern stoke? The perfect antidote to western ennui.

Fire on the Mountain
Videos

FULL FILM: Fire on The Mountain

A visual journey blending action sports, art, and music into a film inspired by the Grateful Dead’s improvisational tapestry.

Michael Barney skiing in San Juans
Videos

'The San Juan Series'

Three new films from Black Diamond Equipment highlight two backcountry professionals’ perspectives on skiing that reflect deeper meaning for every skier.

1920_FILMTC Lead LS @Mark Clinton
Videos

FULL FILM: Faction's 'The Collective'

With a stacked athlete team of some of the best freestyle skiers on the planet, the ski company’s 2019-2020 feature-length movie is must-see.

skiing mt rainer in washington
Videos

"Ski the Wild West" with Drew Petersen

Combining 10,000+ miles on the road and skiing from the high points of eleven western states, a new short film relives the journey through the American West.

Dollar Short Promo
Videos

Full Film: "Dollar Short" starring Jake Hopfinger and Parkin Costain

Two Sweet Protection athletes experience the luxuries of skiing with a little extra money in their pockets in a new ski film.

Chris Rubens in British Columbia with Salomon
Videos

Salomon TV: SHIFT

The brand tests their new binding by going on a winter camping trip with some of the hardest chargers in skiing.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now