Voisin breaks through her comfort zone in her first solo video combining three different ski disciplines.

Maggie Voisin in British Columbia during the filming of "Swiftcurrent". Photo courtesy of Monster Energy

In her first solo freeski video, 21-year-old Maggie Voisin pushes the limits of skiing once again. Throughout the film, titled “Swiftcurrent,” the two-time Olympian and Monster Energy rider's dedication and passion are on full display. Voisin is also the only female this year to combine footage from three different disciplines skiing, being one of very few to create a movie while also competing at the highest levels.

“I wanted this film to be about me pushing myself out of my usual park skiing element and comfort zones in a whole different way than I am used to," says Voisin in an interview with Monster Energy. "That is exactly what I was able to achieve, and I realized in the end, it's a great privilege that, as athletes, we get to create content that we are passionate about."

Being a Whitefish, Mont., native, Voisin has been exploring the mountain and pushing the boundaries of women's skiing since the age of two. "Swiftcurrent" showcases her talents through big air competitions, park skiing, and stomping new tricks in the backcountry.

The video highlights Winter X Games in Aspen and Norway, but also time away from crowds throwing new tricks off natural slopes and kickers in the backcountry. Shots from across Utah, Montana, and British Columbia make up Voisin's backcountry segments.

“I think people will be surprised to see that most of the skiing is not done sliding rails and hitting massive jumps," says Voisin about the project.

"That aspect of my skiing is only one piece of what I want to do in my career. The mountains and backcountry are another part of skiing that I am truly passionate about and I wanted to share that passion with other people.”

Voisin and skiers with Northern Escape Heli Skiing in British Columbia. Photo courtesy of Monster Energy

Voisin is known for challenging herself and breaking free of her comfort zone. Unfortunately, one month after the "Swiftcurrent" filming process began in 2019, her strength and determination were put to the test when she tore her ACL. After taking time to recover from her injury, however, the young female skier accomplished her most successful season yet. By the end of the 2019-'20 winter, Voisin was named athlete of the year by the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team, won Slopestyle gold and Big Air silver at the Winter X Games in Norway, and claimed bronze at the Land Rover U.S. Grand Prix at Mammoth Mountain.

The title of the film, “Swiftcurrent”, has sentimental meaning to Voisin. The name comes from a mountain pass in Glacier National Park, Mont., where her father used to take her skiing. Her love for skiing has only grown since then as she lives up to her “ride everything” approach.

WATCH: Magie Voisin - "Swiftcurrent"

Video not displaying correctly? Watch Voisin's milestone project supported by Monster Energy, Spyder, K2, and Land Rover on YouTube here.

