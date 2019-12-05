Michelle Parker continues her adventures outside of freeskiing in the latest episode of her series “Originate.” Parker’s departure from the usual focus of the series in recent episodes has highlighted her skills and interests outside of skiing. In the previous episode of the series, Parker showed off her mountain biking and photography skills when meeting up with professional mountain bikers in Formation. In this week's episode, Parker tackles climbing Las Esfinge, The Sphinx, a 2,200 foot granite face in Cordillera Blanca, Peru. This is a new kind of adventure for Parker as it marks her first real climbing trip.

Parker is joined by professional climber and good friend Emily Harrington to tackle 20 pitches of technical climbing over 17,000 feet. Harrington, who demonstrates her phenomenal climbing ability in the episode, recently suffered a dangerous fall on El Capitan in Yosemite. Harrington was injured and is currently recovering out of the hospital. The episode emphasizes the importance of pushing yourself past your comfort zone—whether that's climbing up or skiing down intimidating faces—to achieve new goals and expand your boundaries.

"Originate" with Michelle Parker Season 2: La Esfinge