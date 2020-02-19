Mikaela Shiffrin's Story Continues in Outside TV's 'A Matter of Time'

Outside TV’s new digital series, “A Matter of Time,'' continues to follow Mikaela Shiffrin's journey as the most dominant ski racer in the world. In the last installment of this seven-part series, viewers are given a unique behind-the-scenes perspective of the person behind the wins, world records, and titles.

The Vail, Colo. native competed in her first World Cup at 15 and has dominated the women's racing scene since. With a record-breaking 41 slalom World Cup wins, three Olympic medals, and 11 World Cup Crystal Globes on her shelf, Shiffrin became one of the most decorated skiers in the world by the age of 24.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After her record-smashing 2018-'19 season, in which she broke the record for the most World Cup wins in any given season, fans and naysayers alike wondered if Shiffrin could keep up the momentum this season. Turns out, she can. In the 19 World Cup races she's started in across six disciplines this season, Shiffrin has landed on the podium 14 times (and taken first place 7 times). Her strong start to the season gave her a hearty lead in the overall standings, one that she's maintained despite taking a break from competition due to the sudden death of her father on February 2nd.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The latest episode of "A Matter of Time" kicks off with Episode 5 and the start of the 2019-'20 World Cup season in Sölden, Austria. Viewers also get a sneak peek of Shiffrin's on-snow training as she takes advantage of what will be her last training opportunity at Copper Mountain before hitting the road for the 2019-'20 World Cup season.

Shiffrin takes home gold in Finland, and the newest addition to her reindeer herd.

Episode 6 follows Shiffrin to Levi, Finland where she solidified her standing as the best slalom racer in history and adds another prize reindeer to her herd. From there, Shiffrin heads to one of the biggest World Cup races on the women's circuit in Killington, Vt. With chilly temps and great conditions, Shiffrin gives thousands of fans exactly what they came to see.

Episode 7 closes Outside TV's series with Shiffrin just missing the top spot in giant slalom at Killington. However, after a rocky first run, she manages to narrow the gap between her and close competitor Petra Vlhova to secure a win by over two seconds in her bread and butter event, the slalom.

While we're not sure when we can expect to see Shiffrin back on the slopes, her promising start to this season means she's still in contention for one or two World Cup titles should she choose to return at some point this season. If she doesn't, it's safe to say she will be missed. For those who already miss seeing her in the racecourse, Outside TV's remaining episodes come just in time.

Watch: "A Matter of Time" Episode 5

Stream the rest of the episodes on OutsideTV.com, the Outside TV app, or Outside TV+, and tune in on SKImag.com's Racing Channel to stay up to date on Mikaela Shiffrin racing news.