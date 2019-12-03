The film features seemingly endless powder laps Photo courtesy of Tim Nooney

All skiers dream of days spent floating through endless champaign powder. Salomon TV’s latest episode, “Solstice” highlights just that in their stunning new freeski edit. The film takes place during the winter solstice when the sun is at its southernmost point in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere, making it not only the shortest day of the year, but usually one of the coldest as well.

"[It's] a tribute to the shortest and coolest days of the year, when the sun arcs low over the horizon and ice crystals linger in the air. The days skiers love more than any other.”

A team of elite skiers including Chris Rubens, Mike Douglas, Stan Rey, Alexi Godbout, Lovisa Rosengren, Jordi Kidner, Robert Aaring, and Kevin Fogolin camp out to experience skiing during the yearly phenomenon, and are met with endless powder, breathtaking scenery, and some epic sunrises and sunsets. The smooth lines and effortless style of the athletes in the film have us ready to dust off our powder skis and skins to hit the backcountry for this year's winter solstice on December 21st.

Salomon TV: “Solstice”