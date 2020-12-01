Salomon TV - 'The Chairlift'

Salomon TV - 'The Chairlift'

An exploration of the special feelings that chairlifts have given skiers for decades.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo courtesy of Salomon

It's a simple question: What's your favorite chairlift? Chances are you probably don't have to think too long to find an answer. And it's the primary motive behind the latest episode of Salomon TV, "The Chairlift." 

While there's also a fair amount of beautiful skiing shots mixed in throughout the 16-minute long movie, Mike Douglas, Chris Ruebens, and Jesse Ambrogi-Yanson steal the show throughout the film by posing questions, telling jokes, and exploring the histories of random chairlift partners on the iconic 7th Heaven chairlift at Stevens Pass, Wash. 

In such an uncertain time for our sport, ski areas, and skiers across the world, "The Chairlift" is a wonderful and inspiring look at our favorite mode of transportation. 

Related: Warren Miller's Essay on the Origins of the Chairlift

Watch: 'The Chairlift'

Video not displaying correctly? Watch it here.

More Salomon TV

Charge 2

Art of the Turn

The WURL

Related

Mike Douglas backflip fountain of youth
Videos

Salomon TV: "Fountain of Youth"

When your official pro skier nickname is "The Godfather," what do you do to stay forever young? Mike Douglas tries to find that magic elixir in Japan for the first episode of this season's Salomon TV.

WURLS-2020-70
Videos

Watch: Salomon TV - The WURL

Mali Noyes and Lani Bruntz take on a four-day ski tour in the Wasatch on a route better known for ultra-running than skiing.

salomon TV the art of the turn
Videos

Salomon TV: "The Art of the Turn"

Three European racing legends take to the slopes of Val d'Isère, France to carve perfect arcs in HD.

Night of the Turn thumb
Videos

WATCH Salomon TV: The Night of the Turn

The third installment of mouth-watering hi-def carving from the French brand was filmed in the dark.

Salomon TV Charge with Text
Videos

Salomon TV: CHARGE

The new season of Salomon TV kicks off with an absolute banger of a week at Chatter Creek, B.C.

Salomon TV Charge 2 Poster
Videos

WATCH: Salomon TV - 'Charge 2'

Lots of GoPros, giggles, and goalpost jumps make up the first episode of the latest run of skiing-oriented Salomon TV.

Salomon TV Becoming History
Videos

Salomon TV: "Becoming History"

Twenty years later, the New Canadian Air Force and the Teneighty ski are officially legendary.

Salomon TV Dream Trip Kashmir
Videos

Salomon TV: "Dream Trip: Kashmir"

What happens when it snows 3 meters of snow in 3 days? A cultural trip becomes a powder fest.

Subscribe Now

Subscribe Now