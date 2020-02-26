The Faction Collective Presents: Alex Hall Athlete Edit

Recently titled ‘Skier Of The Year’ by Newschoolers, Alex Hall shows off the massive airs and impressive style in the latest athlete edit from The Faction Collective. From seemingly impossible rail tricks in Helsinki, Finland to deep powder in the backcountry of British Columbia, there isn’t much the 21-year-old phenom can’t do.

The skier of the year is all smiles in Norway.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Born in Fairbanks, Alaska and raised between Switzerland and Park City, Utah, Hall has been on fire for a while. The two-time X Games Gold Medalist and PeyongChang Olympian most recently took home a gold and silver medal from Dew Tour and a Big Air gold in Atlanta at a Freeski World Cup event.

The edit starts in Helsinki with Hall displaying his smooth rails and innovative approach to features. As spring turned into summer, we are transported to a massive booter on Norway’s third-largest glacier, Folgefonna. Here we watch Hall fly through the air with ease amongst the picturesque backdrop and his creative style is evident on even the smallest features.

In British Columbia, amongst the endless pillow lines and feet of fresh snow, Hall manages to integrate his signature style and impressive airs to powder skiing while continuing to test the limits of what can be done on skis.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Hall shows off his style on a bridge in Helsinki, Finland. Photo Credit: Alric Ljunhager

According to Faction, “No stranger to sending it big as well as getting creative, Alex never stops, his ambition spurs him on to compete at the highest level in the future while filming more segments than anyone else.”

Watch: Alex Hall Athlete Edit from The Faction Collective