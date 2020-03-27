The FIFTY Bonus Episode: The Fifty Rig

This week's bonus episode of "The Fifty" answers one of the most eagerly asked questions. Take a behind the scenes look into Cody Townsend’s custom rig that he lives in all season as he travels around North America in his mission to climb and ski all 50 lines detailed in the book, “50 Classic Ski Descents of North America.”
If cars could talk, Townsend's 2019 Ford Ranger would have some stories to tell. To shlep himself and all his gear around, Townsend tricked out his rig with custom innovations and the latest in car camping to make it the perfect ski mobile. This bonus episode also gives us a sneak peek into cinematographer Bjarne Salén’s rig with a special guest appearance from “successful ski bum” and professional climber Jimmy Chin.
The Fifty Rig: Gear
Go Fast Camper
“I fell in love with this thing, it is by far the most utilitarian truck bed living system,” says Townsend. “I found essentially I needed two things, gear storage and a place to sleep and this absolutely nails it.” For Townsend, a big key to his whole rig is gear that can serve a dual purpose.
Yeti Silo
The Yeti Silo holds 6 gallons of water and is insulated so it doesn’t freeze in frigid winter camping conditions.
Thule SnowPack Extender
For maximum space optimization, Townsend opts for the Thule SnowPack Extender. Not only does it clear up truck space for necessities, but it also extends for easy access to skis.
Zamp Solar Panel
The Zamp Solar Panel covers all of Townsend’s charging needs, from phones to Go Pros while reducing his carbon footprint.
