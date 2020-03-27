The FIFTY Bonus Episode: The Fifty Rig

This week's bonus episode of "The Fifty" answers one of the most eagerly asked questions. Take a behind the scenes look into Cody Townsend’s custom rig that he lives in all season as he travels around North America in his mission to climb and ski all 50 lines detailed in the book, “50 Classic Ski Descents of North America.”

If cars could talk, Townsend's 2019 Ford Ranger would have some stories to tell. To shlep himself and all his gear around, Townsend tricked out his rig with custom innovations and the latest in car camping to make it the perfect ski mobile. This bonus episode also gives us a sneak peek into cinematographer Bjarne Salén’s rig with a special guest appearance from “successful ski bum” and professional climber Jimmy Chin.

The Fifty Rig: Gear

Go Fast Camper

“I fell in love with this thing, it is by far the most utilitarian truck bed living system,” says Townsend. “I found essentially I needed two things, gear storage and a place to sleep and this absolutely nails it.” For Townsend, a big key to his whole rig is gear that can serve a dual purpose.

MSRP: Starts at $6,450

Starts at $6,450 Info: gofastcampers.com

Yeti Silo

Yeti Silo 6 Gallon Cooler Photo courtesy of Yeti

The Yeti Silo holds 6 gallons of water and is insulated so it doesn’t freeze in frigid winter camping conditions.

Thule SnowPack Extender

The Thule SnowPack Extender Photo courtesy of Thule

For maximum space optimization, Townsend opts for the Thule SnowPack Extender. Not only does it clear up truck space for necessities, but it also extends for easy access to skis.

Zamp Solar Panel

Zamp Solar Panel 45-Watt Portable Kit Photo courtesy of Zamp Solar

The Zamp Solar Panel covers all of Townsend’s charging needs, from phones to Go Pros while reducing his carbon footprint.

MSRP: $100-$700, price varies based on product

$100-$700, price varies based on product Info: zampsolar.com

Tune in every two weeks to follow Townsend as he attempts to ski 50 Classic Lines in North America. You can also follow the project via Instagram.