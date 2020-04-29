The FIFTY Episode 27: Mt. Moran, Wyo.

Nestled in the Tetons lies a line that reaches from lake to sky. Just outside of Jackson Hole, Wyo., Mt. Moran boasts an elevation of 12,605 feet, and to check this line off the Fifty Project list, Cody Townsend and his crew must cover over 6,000 vertical feet.

Hammer soaks in the first rays of sun! Photo credit: Bjarne Salén

For this mission,Townsend is joined by photographer Ming Poon and Jackson local, Hadley Hammer. Hammer, who made a name for herself on the Freeride World Tour circuit and in Teton Gravity Research's film, "Tight Loose," has recently turned her attention to ski mountaineering, splitting her time between Jackson and Innsbruck, Austria.

Despite the crew's extensive experience, this line is no small feat for these athletes. With a six mile lake crossing and the first ever mandatory overnight campout, the crew must start their day at one in the morning as they race against the morning sun and heat.

On their summit push, a few fresh rollerballs almost derail their mission, but after reassessing conditions, they continue to climb and ultimately reach the summit as alpenglow bathes the peak in a soft morning light. The descent doesn't disappoint either, rewarding the crew's efforts with deep powder.

“That was insane, it’s not many classics where you can make super g turns and downhill turns,” says Townsend. “Wow, that was possibly the most fun line yet!”

Townsend rips his way through the pow. Photo credit: Bjarne Salén

Because COVID-19 cut the ski season short, this episode marks the finale of this season of "The Fifty." To celebrate the end to another successful, if short, "The Fifty" season, Townsend took to Youtube for a live Q&A during the premier. “Though this has been my shortest season in almost 20 years, I’m happy we had this day to remember it by,” said Townsend in his latest Instagram post.

“Everything about the mission, the campout, the sunrise, the incredible ski, and of course a great group of friends truly make this one special. It’s rare you get days like this, but when you do, you remember them forever.”

