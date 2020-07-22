Warren Miller and the Explosion of Skiing

An exclusive clip from "Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story" explaining how Miller accelerated the popularity of skiing in the 1960s.
Update: Celebrate the release of Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story on Wednesday, July 22nd at 8 p.m. EST, with a Facebook Live hangout and real-time Q&A session with audience members. Veteran extreme skier Dan Egan is sitting down with longtime Warren Miller narrator Jonny Moseley and Jeff Conroy, co-producer of Ski Bum, to talk about the making of the film, Warren's legacy, and more. 

"Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story" is now available for download on Amazon, Apple, YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft.

Trailer - Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story

Dummy Downhill by Warren Miller
Videos

Dummy Downhill by Warren Miller

Warren Miller’s film crews capture some fun footage at the Dummy Downhill competition in New England. All you need is some creativity, some junk, and a pair of skis you don’t care about.

