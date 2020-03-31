Pain de Sucre Photo Credit: Jeremy Bernard

The latest edit from Sam Favret and Julien Herry transports viewers into the idyllic dreamscape of Chamonix. Among the snow-covered spines and windblown peaks, the two face extremely technical ascents and even spicier descents. Taking mountaineering to a new level, the duo check off couloirs like a grocery list, and set out to achieve a first descent.

Mountaineering runs in Sam Favret’s blood. The Freeride World Tour athlete comes from a long line of mountain guides in his home town Chamonix. He is joined by snowboarder Julien Herry, another Chamonix local and fellow mountain guide.

Avoiding the crowds, Favret has spent the past few years scoping lines that have never been skied.

“Doing a first ski descent is like a problem to solve, an equation with multiple unknowns. It takes time to understand the line and find the right time to ride it,” says Favret. “Even after checking the line from every possible angle there is still a part of unknown, and that makes this adventure so special.”

With an exposed face looming over them, the duo attempts something few dare: a first descent. Facing unexpected challenges in conditions and terrain, the two must put their guiding knowledge to the test as they figure out how to safely navigate the unknown terrain.

Favret navigates a difficult area during the ascent. Photo courtesy of Rossignol / Jeremy Bernard

“The ambiance was insane, snowy ramps hanging between rocky slabs, not a place where you feel totally safe,” says Farve looking back at the menacing slopes.

Watch 'Waking Dream' Now